PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-01-2024 20:41 IST | Created: 21-01-2024 20:38 IST
Haven't been taught to embrace place of worship built over hatred: TMC's Abhishek Banerjee
File photo. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday said that his religion has not taught him to accept and embrace a place of worship that has been built over ''hatred, violence and the dead bodies of innocents''.

Abhishek, a Lok Sabha MP who is the nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, made the comment in a post on X on the eve of the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.

''My religion has not taught me to accept and embrace a place of worship, whether it be a mandir, masjid, church, or gurudwara, which has been built over hatred, violence and the dead bodies of innocents. Period!'' he posted.

His party, the TMC, has organised on Monday a mega all-faith rally in Kolkata, which will be led by the chief minister. Similar rallies have also been organised in other parts of the state.

The BJP said that Banerjee made such a statement when the country was awaiting the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya out of hopelessness.

''A state where an incident like the Bogtui massacre happens, in which people of the minority community are slaughtered, the ruling party has no right to speak about these things. Such statements do not suit the TMC which believes in the politics of violence. They are making such statements out of hopelessness in the wake of the overwhelming enthusiasm shown by the people for the historic event. They have understood that people have rejected them,'' state BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya told PTI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

