Delhi Cong to hold rally at Ramlila Maidan on Feb 3 to woo voters ahead of LS polls

The Delhi Congress will hold a rally at Ramlila Maidan on February 3 to woo the voters of the national capital months ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a press conference here, Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely said the party will organise a rally at Ramlila Maidan near Geeta Colony on February 3 which will be addressed by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. He said that Kharge will start the Lok Sabha elections campaign from east Delhi in the same way as former prime minister Indira Gandhi began the election campaign from east Delhi in 1979 after the Congress lost the polls in 1977.

The Congress leader claimed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be defeated in all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi.

''This rally would be the invocation to remove the Bharatiya Janata Party from all seven seats in Delhi,'' he said.

Lovely said the seat-sharing formula for Delhi will soon be announced by the national leaders of the Congress.

''However, we will be preparing our base in all seats. Fighting in an alliance will also mean helping our partner win the polls,'' he said.

The Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), both partners of the opposition INDIA bloc, have been holding seat-sharing talks for the states, including Delhi.

The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc parties, including the Congress and the AAP, are yet to come up with a seat-sharing formula for the Lok Sabha polls expected to be held in April-May. Lovely further said the people of every religion and caste in every province are giving their full support to former Congress president Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', which has started in Manipur because his party is the only party that has always talked about the country's development.

