Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

US-Mexico immigration coordination producing results, official says

A high-level U.S. State Department meeting with Mexican officials on Friday lauded progress following a crackdown on illegal immigration, a State Department spokesman said on Saturday. A crackdown on migrant smuggling networks, train and bus routes has produced results, Matthew Miller, a State Department spokesman, said in a statement.

US Navy now says two missing SEALS are deceased

Two U.S. Navy SEALs who went missing in the Gulf of Aden earlier this month have not been located and their status has been changed to deceased, military officials said on Sunday. The SEALs were reported missing after boarding an Iranian vessel in a Jan. 11 operation near the coast of Somali, the U.S. Central Command said on X.

Biden cancels nearly $5 billion more in student debt relief

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday announced student debt cancellation of nearly $5 billion for an additional 74,000 borrowers, including more than half who earned forgiveness after 10 years of public service as teachers, nurses and firefighters.

The White House announcement brings the total loan forgiveness approved by the Biden-Harris administration to $136.6 billion for more than 3.7 million Americans.

Republican Ron DeSantis suspends White House campaign

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Sunday suspended his run for the Republican presidential nomination, he said in a video posted to the X social media site. That came as South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley made her closing argument in New Hampshire on Sunday to challenge Donald Trump as the Republican presidential nominee.

Deadly winter weather keeps icy grip across much of the US

Winter storms and biting cold that have gripped much of the United States in recent days with deadly consequences are expected to persist through this weekend, the National Weather Service (NWS) reported on Saturday. Even as frigid temperatures were forecast across two-thirds of the country for the days ahead, along with snow, freezing rain and heavy showers, CBS News said it has tallied 83 confirmed weather-related U.S. fatalities over the past week.

Biden challenger Phillips, in New Hampshire, calls president 'weak'

U.S. Representative Dean Phillips, attempting a longshot bid for the Democratic nomination, assailed Joe Biden as "unelectable and weak" on Saturday as he tried to take advantage of the president's absence from New Hampshire's primary. Biden did not register for the New Hampshire after national Democrats opted to move their first primary to South Carolina, which offers a more diverse population.

US House panel advances $78 billion tax break bill in strong bipartisan vote

U.S. lawmakers on Friday advanced a bill to enhance tax breaks for businesses and low-income families in a strong show of bipartisan support for the largely revenue-neutral measure, despite their deep divisions over federal spending levels. The House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee approved the measure in a 40-3 vote, just three days after its Republican chairman announced the deal with his Democratic Senate counterpart.

US judge condemns FBI while ordering release of man in 'Newburgh Four' case

A man convicted in 2010 of plotting to blow up New York City synagogues and a Jewish community center, and shoot down military planes, was ordered to be released from prison by a judge who said the defendant was part of a group manipulated by the FBI. Four men, who became known as the "Newburgh Four," were caught up in a scheme in 2009 to attack the synagogues and community center, and launch stinger missiles at military aircraft, driven by what the judge describes as overzealous FBI agents and an "unsavory" confidential informant.

Haley woos independents in final New Hampshire push against Trump

Tom Mita, a 45-year-old non-profit worker in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, is not registered with a political party. That makes him the perfect target for Nikki Haley, who needs independent voters for a chance to prevail in this pivotal primary state. Mita is thinking about voting for Haley, he told a pair of door knockers who were canvassing on behalf of the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations outside his suburban home on Saturday, but he isn't completely sold on her candidacy.

