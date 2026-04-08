Clay Fuller's Victory: A Republican Win in Georgia's Heartland

Republican Clay Fuller emerged victorious on Tuesday in a heated runoff election for Georgia's conservative district, with the backing of former President Donald Trump. Fuller replaces Marjorie Taylor Greene in the U.S. House of Representatives, following a race that tested Trump's influence in changing political dynamics.

Former district attorney Fuller defeated moderate Democrat Shawn Harris, who campaigned to draw disillusioned Trump supporters. Despite Harris' vigorous efforts in a challenging district, Fuller's victory cements Republican control, underscored by strategic party spending and national attention on Georgia's 14th Congressional District.

Harris' performance in the race is being analyzed for insights into Democratic potential in red regions and shifts within Republican ranks. The election also serves as a gauge for Trump's enduring impact on his base, against a backdrop of economic and geopolitical concerns that are shaping voter perspectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)