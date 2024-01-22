Left Menu

UP Minister Shahi calls Pran Pratishtha at Ram Temple 'moment of pride' as Ayodhya gears up for historic ceremony

Speaking to ANI, UP minister Shahi said that a message of life is going to be sent to society through the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the temple.

Uttar Pradesh minister of Agriculture, Agricultural Education and Agricultural Research Department, Surya Pratap Shahi expressed his happiness on Monday over the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram at Ayodhya's Ram Temple, scheduled to take place today, calling it a 'moment of pride.' Speaking to ANI, UP minister Shahi said that a message of life is going to be sent to society through the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the temple.

"It is an event of great pride when our generation will see Lord Ram's Pran Pratishtha at his birthplace. Not even hours but a few minutes are left, and through this program, a message of life is going to be sent to society..." Shahi said. The 'Pran Pratistha' of Ram Lalla is scheduled for Paush Shukla Kurma Dwadashi, Vikram Samvat 2080, which falls today, January 22.

The ceremony will witness the esteemed presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, Governor Anandiben Patel, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, among other dignitaries. People from all walks of life, including representatives of various tribal communities, will also attend the ceremony. The Prime Minister will address the gathering on the occasion.

The ceremony is being held after the first phase of the temple's construction, made possible by a Supreme Court judgement in 2019 on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit. The Hindu litigants argued that the Babri Mosque was constructed at the site of a temple marking the birthplace of Lord Ram. In 1992, the 16th-century mosque was demolished by "kar sevaks." From night vision devices to CCTV cameras with artificial intelligence (AI), Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya has been secured tightly for the ceremony. The temple has been decorated with tonnes of flowers and colourful lights. (ANI)

