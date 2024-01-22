Left Menu

Manipur CM holds meeting with representatives of 10 political parties to address current situation

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 22-01-2024 13:40 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 13:36 IST
Manipur CM holds meeting with representatives of 10 political parties to address current situation
N Biren Singh Image Credit: Twitter (@NBirenSingh)
  • Country:
  • India

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said he has chaired a meeting with representatives of 10 political parties to address the current situation in the ethnic violence-hit state.

He also said ''constructive discussions'' were held during the meeting at the CM secretariat on Sunday.

''Chaired a meeting with representatives of the 10 political parties at my secretariat to address the current situation in Manipur.

''Constructive discussions were held, reflecting a united commitment to navigate challenges and work collectively for the well-being of our state,'' Singh said on social media. After Sunday's meeting, Congress Legislative Party leader Okram Ibobi said the ''10 political parties have urged the chief minister to seek an appointment with the prime minister and his intervention to end the more-than-8-month-long crisis''.

''Protecting the lives and properties of the people is the duty of the state government and the state has the right to ask the Centre for manpower and tools required for that,'' Ibobi said.

Representatives of the Congress, JD(U), Trinamool Congress, AAP and CPI were among those who participated in the meeting.

Manipur has been rocked by ethnic violence since May last year and over 180 people were killed.

The violence erupted on May 3 after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts. The chief minister also held a meeting on Sunday with the state ministers and MLAs of the ruling alliance.

However, five MLAs, including Wangjing Tentha legislator Paonam Brojen and Uripok MLA Kh Raghumani, were absent from the meeting.

Brojen and Raghumani had cited medical reasons, an official said.

Notably, Brojen had, in April last year, resigned from the chairman post of the Manipur Development Society while Raghumani had stepped down from the chairmanship of the Manipur Renewable Energy Development Agency in the same month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; Ex-Pfizer employee convicted of insider trading on COVID drug trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
3
For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a battle with brain tumour

For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a ...

 India
4
Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 vehicles

Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024