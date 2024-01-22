Himachal witnesses Diwali-like celebrations during Ram Lalla's 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony

Himachal Pradesh on Monday witnessed a Diwali-like atmosphere as the new Ram Lalla idol was consecrated at the Ayodhya temple.

Grand celebrations, including various cultural and religious programmes and bhandaras, were organised across the Congress-ruled state with lakhs of devotees taking part. About 4,000 LED screens were installed in temples across Himachal Pradesh for live broadcast of the 'Pran Pratishtha (consecration)' ceremony from Ayodhya. An 'Akhand Ramayan' recital was organised at a temple devoted to Lord Ram in Shimla.

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla organised a 'Sundar Kand' recital in the Raj Bhawan. The governor also watched a live telecast of the consecration ceremony from the Raj Bhawan. Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur took part in a puja at Awadha Devi temple in Hamirpur. Leader of Opposition in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Jai Ram Thakur visited a Lord Ram temple in the state capital and took part in a puja. A cultural event was organised by Sanskar Bharti, a rightwing organisation that promotes art and culture, at Gaeity Theatre. On Sunday, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu announced a full public holiday for Monday so that people can witness the 'Pran Pratishtha'. He had also appealed to the people to light diyas on the occasion. Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said in a post on X that the entire Cabinet will soon visit the temple in Ayodhya.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)