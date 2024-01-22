"Take off glasses of religion and see...": Abhishek Banerjee at all-faith rally in Kolkata

As people across India celebrated 'Pran Pratistha' of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, Trinamool Congress (TMC) National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Monday called upon the people to remove the lens of religion and emphasised that the entire Hindustan is at risk. Addressing a diverse audience at an all-faith rally in Kolkata, Abhishek Banerjee urged people to discard the lens of religion, stating, "Some say Hindus are in danger, some say Muslims are in danger. I say, remove the lens of religion and see, the entire Hindustan is in danger."

He emphasized the importance of voting based on a party's performance rather than religious affiliations, stating, "Vote for anyone--BJP, Congress--vote not in the name of religion but in the name of work, in the name of 100 days of money," the National General Secretary said. Further, he stated, "Today is a proud day for Bengal, while the whole country is engaged in a religious programme, the people of Bengal are standing together on the road, praying for peace. Bengal does not do politics of religion, we have only one religion, and that is- service should be provided to all," Abhishek Banerjee said.

An all-faith rally (Sanhati rally) was organised in Kolkata on Monday. On the occasion, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) said that the Sanhati rally showcased solidarity for all religions. "Unity lies at the heart of all faiths! Today, at the Sanhati rally, massive crowds gathered to express support for the unity of diverse beliefs alongside Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee. It was a breathtaking sight as people from various backgrounds marched together, showcasing solidarity for all religions," TMC posted on X.

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee informed that the Sanhati rally will cover mosques, temples, churches, and gurdwaras along the way. "Everybody is welcome to join the rally. People of all faiths will be there at the rally," she said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)