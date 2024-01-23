Philippines will not cooperate with ICC probe into drugs war - president

Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday said the country will not cooperate with the International Criminal Court's (ICC) investigation into a brutal anti-narcotics campaign carried out under his predecessor, reiterating the international body has no jurisdiction.

The government is monitoring ICC investigators, and its agencies will not assist in any probe,the Inquirer newspaper posted on X social media, quoting Marcos.

