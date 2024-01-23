Russian government proposes extending capital controls until end-2024
23-01-2024
The Russian government on Tuesday proposed extending capital controls that require exporters to convert foreign currency revenues into roubles until the end of the year, it said on the Telegram messaging app.
The measures, ordered by President Vladimir Putin in an October decree, have been effective, the government said. They are currently set to expire in April.
