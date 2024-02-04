Delhi Minister Atishi criticises crime branch's "interesting" notice, says it is "neither an FIR nor summons"

Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi expressed skepticism regarding the nature of the notice served by the crime branch in connection with the poaching claim case on Sunday, highlighting that it lacked clarity. Atishi stated, "This morning around six officials from the Crime Branch came to my house, waited for 2-3 hours, and repeatedly went in and out. They had come to give a crime branch notice and wanted to hand it to me directly."

"This notice is very interesting. It is neither an FIR nor summons. It does not have sections of IPC, CrPC, PMLA, or the Prevention of Corruption Act," Atishi added. She mocked that the Delhi Police gave her and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a "letter".

"Overall, after almost 48 hours of drama, CM Arvind Kejriwal and I were given letters, and that's all," she said. The minister further reiterated her 'MLA poaching' remark and claimed that Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and 11 other MLAs are the 'same people' who break away AAP MLAs.

"The people who came to take break Eknath Shinde and 11 other MLAs are the same people who came to break away AAP MLAs," Atishi said. "I want to tell the heads of the Crime Branch that you already know the people who have been trying to break the Opposition governments (in states) for the past 7-8 years. These are the same people contacting AAP MLAs," Atishi asserted.

Earlier in the day, a Crime Branch team arrived at the door of AAP leader Atishi to serve a notice in connection with her claim that the BJP was trying to prise away the party's MLAs through cash inducements and topple the government as part of 'Operation Lotus 2.0'. The Crime Branch served a notice on AAP leader and minister Atishi in the poaching claim case, asking her to respond within three days.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police Crime Branch served a fresh notice on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, asking him to respond to his charges of poaching attempts by the BJP with evidence by Monday. "An inquiry is being conducted by the Crime Branch of Delhi police, on a complaint received in respect of the allegations made by you that the BJP has offered Rs 25 crore each to the sitting MLAs of AAP for leaving the party and joining the BJP. These allegations were posted by you on X on January 27, 2024," a letter undersigned by Pankaj Arora, ACP of Central Range Crime said. (ANI)

