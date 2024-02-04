We will evaluate candidates by their work: Congress leader Ajoy Kumar on ticket distribution

Congress leader Ajoy Kumar said that the ticket distribution system adopted by the party is extremely transparent and that the candidates will be evaluated by their work. "Anyone can apply online. We don't choose based on caste, money, gender or any family lobby, but we'll conduct a proper survey... We'll evaluate candidates by their work and there'll be transparency...," Kumar said

He further alleged that Home Minister Amit Shah was distributing tickets to the BJP and BJD through Chairman 5T and Nabin Odisha, VK Pandian. "BJP and BJD are spreading poison. In our method good candidates will come forward who will think about the progress of Odisha," he added. On the Crime Branch's notice to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, he said that ED and CBI are "frontal institutions of BJP."

"All these ED and CBI are frontal institutions of BJP. MP Modi speaks lies. In Moradabad, the VHP killed a cow to change the station in charge. BJP MLA shot bullets inside a police station in Thane. They are not frightened of the police. Why is there no ED at the houses of Himanta Biswa Sarma, Mukul Roy or Adani? People should wake up, this is going to be the last election,'' he claimed. (ANI)

