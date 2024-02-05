Left Menu

Justice Vijay Bishnoi sworn in as Gauhati HC chief justice

Justice Vijay Bishnoi was sworn in as the new chief justice of Gauhati High Court on Monday.Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria administered the oath of office to the new chief justice, an official release said.Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary and several other dignitaries were present at the ceremony held at Raj Bhavan, it added. I congratulate Justice Vijay Bishnoi Ji on taking oath as the Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 05-02-2024 20:12 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 20:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Justice Vijay Bishnoi was sworn in as the new chief justice of Gauhati High Court on Monday.

Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria administered the oath of office to the new chief justice, an official release said.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary and several other dignitaries were present at the ceremony held at Raj Bhavan, it added. Sarma, in a post on X, congratulated the new chief justice. ''I congratulate Justice Vijay Bishnoi Ji on taking oath as the Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court. His legal acumen, wisdom, counsel and vast experience will greatly benefit the State. My best wishes for a fruitful tenure,'' he wrote.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

