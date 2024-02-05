PM Modi attacks Congress calls himself "sbse bada OBC"

Calling himself 'sbse bada OBC' (the biggest OBC) in Parliament on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress of indulging in hypocrisy and adopting double standards while dealing with leaders of Backward communities. Targeting the opposition, particularly the Congress party, the Prime Minister said that the Congress disrespected Karpoori Thakur, who dedicated his entire life to the principles of democracy and the values of the Constitution.

"Congress party and UPA government did not deliver justice with OBCs. A few days ago, Karpoori Thakur ji was conferred with Bharat Ratna. In 1970, when he became Bihar CM, what was not done to destabilise his government? Congress can't tolerate OBCs...They keep counting how many OBCs are there in government. Can't you (Congress) see the biggest OBC here (pointing towards himself)?" PM Modi said in his reply to the 'Motion of Thanks' on the President's address. PM Modi continued his attack on the UPA government and said that the UPA government did not deliver justice to OBCs.

"During the UPA Government, an extra-constitutional body was formed. The government could not have its way before that body. National Advisory Council - did it have any OBC members? Find out," he added. The Prime Minister further said that history has witnessed that whenever Congress comes to power it brings inflation.

"Two songs on inflation were superhits in our country - 'Mehngai Mar Gayi' and 'Mehngai Dayain Khaye Jaat Hai'. Both of these songs came during Congress' governance. Inflation was in double digits during UPA's tenure, it can't be denied. What was their government's logic? Insensitivity. They said - you can have expensive ice creams but why do you cry about inflation?... Whenever Congress came to power, it strengthened inflation," he added. Lok Sabha on Monday adopted the Motion of Thanks on the President's address after the reply from Prime Minister Narendra Modi who lambasted the opposition parties and outlined the achievements of the government.

The motion was adopted by a voice vote. Over 60 members took part in the debate on the Motion of Thanks which commenced on Friday. The budget session of Parliament began on January 31 and is the last before Lok Sabha elections expected in April-May. The session began with the address of President Droupadi Murmu to the joint sitting of the two Houses. (ANI)

