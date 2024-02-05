"Minister's bungalow has become safest place for goons": Congress slams Maha Govt over Ulhasnagar firing case

Maharashtra Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Monday lashed out at the Maharashtra government led by the Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance over the Ulhasnagar firing incident and said that "the minister's bungalow has become the safest place for goons." BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad allegedly opened fire at Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) faction leader Mahesh Gaikwad at Hill Line Police Station in Ulhasnagar on Friday night, triggering sharp reactions from the opposition leaders of the state.

"The recruitment of goons has started in this government. Now the safest place for goons has become the minister's bungalow. Earlier, it was different but now in this government, the house of goons has become the house of ministers. The crime rate has increased very much in our state," said Wadettiwar. "When the government was formed, I had already said that a cold war would start in this government and within months, instead of a cold war, a gang war had started. The greed for power and the joy of power have come among these people," he added.

Wadettiwar accused Maharashtra's CM and deputy CM's of putting Maharashtra in a state of lawlessness. "These three leaders of Maharashtra (Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar) have put the state in a pit. This is the first time in history that contractors are being threatened, extortion is being sought, and who is doing this? People in the government are openly threatening," said Wadettiwar.

"Maharashtra has the most useless government till date--extortionist government, looters government--it gets less, even as many as the name given to this government," Wadettiwar added. Earlier, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde also visited Jupiter Hospital in Thane to meet his party leader, Mahesh Gaikwad, who was shot by BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad yesterday in Ulhasnagar.

Mahesh Gaikwad and Rahul Patil, who were critically injured in the firing incident, were admitted to the Jupiter Hospital in Thane for treatment. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)