Andhra Pradesh: Speaker suspends TDP MLAs after ruckus in the assembly

Amid ruckus in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly, the Speaker on Tuesday suspended some of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLAs after they insisted on a discussion on the issue of price hikes. The TDP MLAs vehemently insisted on a discussion regarding an adjournment resolution, with their primary demand focused on addressing the concerning issue of price hikes.

Speaker Tammineni Sitaram suspended the TDP MLAs who were agitating in the assembly for one day. Even after the adjournment, MLAs Bendalam Ashok, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Achchennaidu, Bhavani, Butchaiah Chaudhary, Chinarajappa, Nimmala Ramanaidu, Gottipati Ravikumar, Eluri Sambasivarao, and Veeranjaneyaswamy were suspended from the House, they surrounded the Speaker's podium.

Ruckus erupted in the House as TDP members passionately protested by resorting to disruptive tactics, including tearing papers and incessantly blowing whistles. The intensity of the situation reached its peak when TDP members surrounded the speaker's podium, leading to a temporary suspension of the assembly session. Along with this, several sarpanchs from different parts of the state protested outside the assembly as a part of their 'Chalo Assembly' movement.

Their primary demand was the government's redirection of financial society funds into their accounts. However, police took the action and detained the protestors outside the assembly.

Meanwhile, JanaSena president Pawan Kalyan has criticised the use of Hindu mythological characters, like Arjuna, in Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's speech, saying that there is no place for Hindu mythology in politics. "There is no place for the names of people from Hindu mythology in politics. Kali Yuga is here; we are in a different time. Let's focus on real issues," Kalyan said addressing a party meeting in Mangalagiri.

"Jagan is talking about whatever he wants in the meetings...saying that he is Arjuna while comparing the opposition leaders with the Kauravas. Kali Yuga is going on now...Here there will be no Arjunas, no Krishnas," Pawan Kalyan said. Earlier, Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy gave a clarion call to the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) cadre to get ready to bring another historic victory for the Party in the ensuing elections by spreading the message of welfare and social justice to the doorstep of people.

"Our target is to get a clear mandate for 175 assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in the next elections. A vote for the TDP and Jana Sena will only result in the revoking of all welfare schemes," he said. (ANI)

