Left Menu

DMK MP calls MoS Murugan 'unfit' to be minister; BJP says insult to Dalit community, demands apology

A huge ruckus broke out in Lok Sabha on Tuesday after Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP TR Baalu called Union MoS L Murugan 'unfit to be a minister', a remark which the Bharatiya Janata Party said is an insult to the entire Dalit community.

ANI | Updated: 06-02-2024 13:39 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 13:39 IST
DMK MP calls MoS Murugan 'unfit' to be minister; BJP says insult to Dalit community, demands apology
Scenes during Question Hour in Lok Sabha (Photo Credit: Sansad TV) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A huge ruckus broke out in Lok Sabha on Tuesday after Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP TR Baalu called Union MoS L Murugan 'unfit to be a minister', a remark which the Bharatiya Janata Party said is an insult to the entire Dalit community. The ruckus erupted when a discussion during Question Hour on damages caused due to natural disasters was underway.

DMK MPs A Raja and A Ganeshamurthi asked "Will the Minister of Home Affairs be pleased to state: whether the Union Government has sent any Central team to assess the damages caused due to very heavy rainfalls and flooding, natural disasters in Chennai and its suburbs and in the South of Tamil Nadu in December; if so, the details thereof; whether the state government of Tamil Nadu has requested for release of funds towards relief operations in the wake of natural disasters struck in its eight districts; if so, the total funds requested by the State and the disaster relief fund released to the State so far; and the time by which the total funds, grants and Central assistance as demanded by the State would be released for undertaking quick restoration of damaged public infrastructure?" TR Baalu, DMK MP from Sriperumbudur was speaking during the Question Hour on the issue and was intervened by BJP MP L Murugan, who also hails from Tamil Nadu.

"Why do you interfere, please sit down...What do you want...You are unfit to be a member of Parliament. You are unfit to be minister also." Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and Arjun Ram Meghwal said that the DMK MP cannot call their colleague 'unfit'.

"Sir, it is not right to call an SC minister unfit. This is an insult to a Dalit," Joshi said. "TR Baalu was asking a question. A Dalit minister of our Council of Ministers stood up and simply said that you are asking irrelevant questions. And you called him unfit. He is also a Dalit and also comes from the SC community. (Baalu) called him unfit. This is an insult to the Dalit community. We want Baalu to apologise," Meghwal said.

Following this, the Baalu reiterated and said the minister is unfit to be in politics also. To this, Joshi said that the DMK MP is insulting the entire SC community. The Budget Session, which began on January 31, will be spread over eight sittings spread over a period of 10 days and may conclude on February 9. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity by 20 Percent by 2030

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity ...

 India
2
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

 United States
3
FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

 United States
4
China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024