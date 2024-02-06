Extremely sad over loss of lives in factory fire in Madhya Pradesh: President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said she was extremely sad over the loss of lives in a fire accident in Madhya Pradesh and offered deepest condolences to the bereaved family members.

Seven people were killed and 63 injured after an explosion leading to a blaze at a firecrackers factory in Harda town of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, officials said.

''The news of death of many people due to fire in Harda, Madhya Pradesh is extremely sad. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured,'' Murmu said in a post on X in Hindi.

