"We will fight, go to Supreme Court...'adrishya shakti' in country doing all this": Supriya Sule on EC decision over NCP symbol

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) working president Supriya Sule on Tuesday said that the party will fight against the order by the Election Commission recognising the faction led by Ajit Pawar as 'real' NCP and said they will approach the Supreme Court. Supriya Sule, who is the daughter of NCP founder Sharad Pawar, said that UBT (Shiv Sena) had faced a similar decision over the rift in Shiv Sena and there is "adrishya Shakti" in the country doing all this.

"I think what happened with Shiv Sena is what is happening with us today. So, this is not a new order. Just the names have been changed but the content is the same. We will fight...We will definitely go to the Supreme Court," Supriya Sule told reporters. "Our documents were fine. The founder member and founder leader of this party is only Sharad Pawar...But now the atmosphere is something else right now. There is an 'adrishya shakti' in the country which is doing all this," she added.

Asked about an alternate name and symbol that has to be submitted by the Sharad Pawar faction to EC, Supriya Sule they will do it tomorrow. "We will do that tomorrow," she said.

In a big setback to the faction led by former union minister Sharad Pawar, the poll panel has given the Nationalist Congress Party name and symbol to the faction led by Ajit Pawar in a significant decision that has a bearing on the forthcoming polls. Ajit Pawar is nephew of Sharad Pawar. The Commission has provided the Sharad Pawar faction with a one-time option to claim a name to its new political formation and provide three preferences to the Commission. The concession is to be utilised by 3 pm on February 7, 2024.

The decision was taken after more than 10 hearings spread over more than six months. The poll panel said that the decision followed the laid-out tests of maintainability of the petition, which included tests of aims and objectives of the party constitution, test of party constitution and tests of a majority both organizational and legislative.

The hearings, which commenced on July 1 last year between factions led by Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar saw strong legal teams from both sides including Mukul Rohatgi, Neeraj Kishan Kaul and Maninder Singh for the petitioner and Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Devdatt Kamat from the respondent. The test of majority in the legislative wing found favour in this circumstance of the case, where both groups have been found to be working outside the party constitution and the organizational elections, the poll panel said. (ANI)

