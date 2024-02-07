Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar arrive at Jantar Mantar to participate in tax devolution protest against Centre

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar arrived at Jantar Mantar in the national capital to protest against the Central government's tax devolution policies to the southern state. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah gave the call for the protest named Chalo Delhi. The demonstration is being attended by several cabinet ministers of the Congress government.

Siddaramaiah has accused the Central government of economic disparities, saying that his government stands against the unfair treatment in tax devolution and grants for 'Kannadigas'. While speaking to reporters ahead of the planned protest, DK Shivakumar said that they are asking for their rights.

"We are asking for our rights, we are getting on 13 per cent of whatever percentage we are supposed to get. I do not mind if other states get the benefit. The policies, and schemes that they (Centre) have given to Gujarat, they should give the same to us also," Shivakumar said. Apart from him, state minister Priyank Kharge said, "There are four to five demands. Devolution of taxes, we are not getting the drought relief amount...The centre should understand that Karnataka is an economic powerhouse..."

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party Karnataka MPs are holding simultaneous protests in front of the Gandhi statue in Parliament over the alleged misuse of funds by the Siddaramaiah government. Participating in the protest in Parliament, BJP MP Lehar Singh said, "Congress is involved in corruption and is not running the administration properly, they have come here because of internal disputes."

Moreover, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has said that Siddaramaiah is playing dirty politics, and his remarks hold no solid ground. He called the Karnataka Chief Minister's accusation of reduced tax devolution share by the Centre "unfounded". Also, former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP leader BS Yediyurappa criticised the ruling Congress government in the state for staging a protest in Delhi on Wednesday against the Centre's alleged financial injustice to Karnataka, stating that the Congress had no reason to protest and was merely attempting to create drama ahead of the upcoming elections. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)