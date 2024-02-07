Left Menu

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar arrive at Jantar Mantar to participate in tax devolution protest against Centre

Karnataka Chief Minister and Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar arrived at Jantar Mantar in the national capital to protest against the Central government's tax devolution policies to the southern state.

ANI | Updated: 07-02-2024 12:26 IST | Created: 07-02-2024 12:26 IST
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar arrive at Jantar Mantar to participate in tax devolution protest against Centre
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah arriving to participate in Chalo Delhi protest (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar arrived at Jantar Mantar in the national capital to protest against the Central government's tax devolution policies to the southern state. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah gave the call for the protest named Chalo Delhi. The demonstration is being attended by several cabinet ministers of the Congress government.

Siddaramaiah has accused the Central government of economic disparities, saying that his government stands against the unfair treatment in tax devolution and grants for 'Kannadigas'. While speaking to reporters ahead of the planned protest, DK Shivakumar said that they are asking for their rights.

"We are asking for our rights, we are getting on 13 per cent of whatever percentage we are supposed to get. I do not mind if other states get the benefit. The policies, and schemes that they (Centre) have given to Gujarat, they should give the same to us also," Shivakumar said. Apart from him, state minister Priyank Kharge said, "There are four to five demands. Devolution of taxes, we are not getting the drought relief amount...The centre should understand that Karnataka is an economic powerhouse..."

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party Karnataka MPs are holding simultaneous protests in front of the Gandhi statue in Parliament over the alleged misuse of funds by the Siddaramaiah government. Participating in the protest in Parliament, BJP MP Lehar Singh said, "Congress is involved in corruption and is not running the administration properly, they have come here because of internal disputes."

Moreover, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has said that Siddaramaiah is playing dirty politics, and his remarks hold no solid ground. He called the Karnataka Chief Minister's accusation of reduced tax devolution share by the Centre "unfounded". Also, former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP leader BS Yediyurappa criticised the ruling Congress government in the state for staging a protest in Delhi on Wednesday against the Centre's alleged financial injustice to Karnataka, stating that the Congress had no reason to protest and was merely attempting to create drama ahead of the upcoming elections. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ANALYSIS-As Pakistan votes, farmers want climate change action - not words

ANALYSIS-As Pakistan votes, farmers want climate change action - not words

 Global
2
FAA warns US Congress against hiking airline pilot retirement age

FAA warns US Congress against hiking airline pilot retirement age

 Global
3
"Ensuring flow of traditional energy key as world transitions to clean energy": Hardeep Puri at India Energy Week

"Ensuring flow of traditional energy key as world transitions to clean energ...

 India
4
Foden's hat trick leads Man City recovery in win over Brentford in EPL

Foden's hat trick leads Man City recovery in win over Brentford in EPL

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024