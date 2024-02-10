Left Menu

Maharashtra Minister Bhujbal Remains Unperturbed in the Face of 'Threat' Discussed in Letter

Maharashtra Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal has received a letter cautioning him about a threat to his life, prompting the police to increase security at his house and office in Nashik, an official said on Saturday.

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 10-02-2024 14:27 IST | Created: 10-02-2024 14:27 IST
Maharashtra Minister Bhujbal Remains Unperturbed in the Face of 'Threat' Discussed in Letter
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal has received a letter cautioning him about a "threat to his life", prompting the police to increase security at his house and office in Nashik, an official said on Saturday. Bhujbal, who is with the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, asserted that he won't back down from his beliefs and stance even if he gets many such letters. The letter was received by Bhujbal's Nashik office on Friday evening. It claimed that five people had been given a 'supari' (contract) for Rs 50 lakh to harm the minister. These people were looking for him, the letter said, cautioning the leader to remain alert, the official said. The Ambad police have stepped up security at the minister's home and office in the city, he said. Bhujbal, a prominent OBC (other backward caste) leader who represents the Yeola assembly constituency in Nashik district, has in the past received similar threats through text messages and phone calls.

"I am firm on my thoughts and stance and I won't back down even if I get many such letters. The letter has been given to the police," Bhujbal told reporters here on Saturday. "They (police) will search for the person concerned and take the necessary action. I am working according to a certain thought and ideology and I will work accordingly in future as well. I won't be intimidated by such threats," he said.

Bhujbal has been in the spotlight in recent weeks due to his opposition to the state government's decision to facilitate the grant of Kunbi (OBC) certificates to Marathas, which he has labelled as a backdoor entry for the community into the OBC quota.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna shares slide on concerns over drop in RSV vaccine efficacy; Bayer CEO says company stands behind glyphosate and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna shares slide on concerns over drop in RSV vacci...

 Global
2
Sneha Singh holds off Hitaashee Bakshi to score 2nd win of 2024 at 4th leg of WPGT

Sneha Singh holds off Hitaashee Bakshi to score 2nd win of 2024 at 4th leg o...

 India
3
Ex-Indonesia leader Megawati advises cabinet not to quit amid criticism of Jokowi

Ex-Indonesia leader Megawati advises cabinet not to quit amid criticism of J...

 Indonesia
4
Science News Roundup: Mongolia in talks with SpaceX to launch first national satellite; Saturn's 'Death Star' moon has a hidden secret - a subsurface ocean and more

Science News Roundup: Mongolia in talks with SpaceX to launch first national...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024