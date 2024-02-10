Left Menu

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 10-02-2024 16:49 IST | Created: 10-02-2024 16:15 IST
"Rajasthan CM Sharma Proposes Honouring Farmers Across Country with Bharat Ratna to Charan Singh"
Bhajanlal Sharma Image Credit: Twitter (@BhajanlalBjp)
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Saturday termed as ''historic'' the awarding of former prime ministers Chaudhary Charan Singh and PV Narasimha Rao and father of Green Revolution MS Swaminathan with Bharat Ratna.

The CM said that bestowing the award on Charan Singh, who worked for the interests of farmers throughout his life, is an honour to farmers across the country.

On the second day of his stay in Nagaur, Sharma held discussions with some farmers over tea in Dhani near Sinhgad village. During his discussion, he said, ''To economically empower the farmer class, the state government has increased the minimum support price on the purchase of wheat by Rs 125.'' He added, ''Besides, it has also been decided to increase the amount by Rs 2,000 under the Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi.'' He was accompanied in his visit by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel and Minister of State for Women and Child Development Manju Baghmar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

