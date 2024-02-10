Mizoram CM Pu Lalduhoma meets Amit Shah, Mansukh Mandaviya in Delhi

Mizoram Chief Minister Pu Lalduhoma met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday to discuss important matters in the national capital. Pu Lalduhoma also met with Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare, to discuss enhancing Zoram Medical College.

He met with the Union Minister of State for Finance, Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, in New Delhi. "Productive discussions were held to boost Mizoram's finance and banking sectors," posted Mizoram CMO on X on meeting with Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad.

On Friday, in a promising development concerning the enduring border conflict between Assam and Mizoram, the CMs of both the neighbouring states met in Guwahati. Earlier, Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma after taking oath of office met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital in January.

The Prime Minister congratulated the Chief Minister and assured him of necessary support from the central government in all economic development programmes of Mizoram and suggested having regular meetings on key issues about development programs of the state. Lalduhoma discussed a wide range of issues including Myanmar refugees in Mizoram, and about Indo-Myanmar border with the Prime Minister.

Earlier, the Chief Minister also extended a courtesy visit to Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways, at his residence and discussed with him various ongoing road projects by NHIDCL in different parts of Mizoram. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)