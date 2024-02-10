Left Menu

Mizoram CM Pu Lalduhoma meets Amit Shah, Mansukh Mandaviya in Delhi

Mizoram Chief Minister Pu Lalduhoma met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday to discuss important matters in the national capital.

ANI | Updated: 10-02-2024 20:51 IST | Created: 10-02-2024 20:51 IST
Mizoram CM Pu Lalduhoma meets Amit Shah, Mansukh Mandaviya in Delhi
Mizoram Chief Minister Pu Lalduhoma met Amit Shah (Photo/CM Office Mizoram X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mizoram Chief Minister Pu Lalduhoma met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday to discuss important matters in the national capital. Pu Lalduhoma also met with Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare, to discuss enhancing Zoram Medical College.

He met with the Union Minister of State for Finance, Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, in New Delhi. "Productive discussions were held to boost Mizoram's finance and banking sectors," posted Mizoram CMO on X on meeting with Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad.

On Friday, in a promising development concerning the enduring border conflict between Assam and Mizoram, the CMs of both the neighbouring states met in Guwahati. Earlier, Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma after taking oath of office met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital in January.

The Prime Minister congratulated the Chief Minister and assured him of necessary support from the central government in all economic development programmes of Mizoram and suggested having regular meetings on key issues about development programs of the state. Lalduhoma discussed a wide range of issues including Myanmar refugees in Mizoram, and about Indo-Myanmar border with the Prime Minister.

Earlier, the Chief Minister also extended a courtesy visit to Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways, at his residence and discussed with him various ongoing road projects by NHIDCL in different parts of Mizoram. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Final Campaign Events Before Presidential Election Draw Huge Crowds in Indonesia

Final Campaign Events Before Presidential Election Draw Huge Crowds in Indon...

 Indonesia
2
"February 2024 Crypto Market Surges: Retik Finance (RETIK), Bonk (BONK), and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Emerge as Top Performers for Impressive 10x Returns"

"February 2024 Crypto Market Surges: Retik Finance (RETIK), Bonk (BONK), and...

 United States
3
Indonesia's Prabowo on track for presidential majority -survey

Indonesia's Prabowo on track for presidential majority -survey

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US Senate Democrats grill pharma CEOs on drug prices; Illumina forecasts flat 2024 sales as sluggish demand drags on and more

Health News Roundup: US Senate Democrats grill pharma CEOs on drug prices; I...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024