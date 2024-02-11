Left Menu

Modi government took steps which paved way for Supreme Court verdict in Ayodha case: Sudhanshu Trivedi

BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi said on Saturday that the BJP-led government took several steps that paved the way for the early verdict by the Supreme Court in the Ayodhya dispute case

BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi (Photo/Sansad TV). Image Credit: ANI
BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi said on Saturday that the BJP-led government took several steps that paved the way for the early verdict by the Supreme Court in the Ayodhya dispute case. Speaking during the short-duration discussion in Rajya Sabha on Ram Temple and Pran Prathistha, he said that the temple was being built at the beginning of Amrit Kaal, the 25-year period to make India a developed country by 2047.

He said whenever the BJP came to power, it made efforts towards the construction of the Ram temple. Referring to remarks of Congress leaders who said that Supreme Court decision paved the way for the construction of a grand Ram Temple at Ayodhya, Trivedi said there is a need to understand the role of the government.

He referred to the speedy translation of voluminous documents in English and said the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi carried out several important tasks so that the path is paved for an early verdict by the Supreme Court. He also referred to the development initiatives of the Modi government.

Referring to Hanuman Chalisa, which mentions 'tapasavi raja', he said the Prime Minister should also be 'tapasvi'. Trivedi said PM Modi undertook a hard fast of 11 days and consumed only coconut water before Pran Prathistha at Ayodhya Temple on January 22. (ANI)

