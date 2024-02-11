"Gone to Delhi...": JD-U's Shalini Mishra explains about her absence from party meeting

Ahead of the floor test on Monday where chief minister Nitish Kumar will have to prove his majority after he ditched the Mahagathbandhan -- an alliance of the RJD, the Congress and the Left parties in Bihar to join NDA, Janata Dal-United (JD-U) MLA Shalini Mishra, who did not attend the party meeting, said that she went to Delhi for some personal work. The JD-U MLA also asserted that the NDA alliance led by CM Nitish Kumar will win the floor test with full force, which is set to take place tomorrow.

"There was nothing to doubt about this. I had gone to Delhi after informing the party leadership of some personal work and today I have returned. I want to say that NDA will pass the floor test with full force and we will work for the development of Bihar. No MLA has been put under house arrest. Everyone has freedom and this shows how secure and safe we are under the leadership of CM Nitish Kumar," she said. Bihar CM and JD-U national president Nitish Kumar on Sunday arrived at the residence of party leader and state minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary for the meeting of party MLAs here ahead of the floor test tomorrow.

Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha and BJP MLAs left from Mahabodhi Resort in Gaya for a party meeting. JD-U leader KC Tyagi said, the "kind of fear and insecurity present in the RJD-Congress camp shows how unstable both parties are. This time, the opposition will have nothing to cheer about".

JD-U MLA Zama Khan said, "All MLAs have come." Another party MLA Vinay Kumar Choudhary told ANI, "We are safe under the leadership of CM Nitish Kumar...It is confirmed (passing the floor test)."

On Bihar Floor Test, BJP leader Haribhushan Thakur said, "We will win the floor test with a comfortable margin. Nitish Kumar will remain our CM with two Deputy CMs and this govt will complete its term... Jitan Ram Manjhi is with us..." At present, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the BJP has 128 seats in the Bihar assembly, of which the BJP has 78 seats, the JD-U 45 and the Hindustan Awam Morcha (HAM) four. The remaining lone seat is held by an Independent MLA.

The Opposition holds 114 seats in the Bihar House and needs 122 for a majority. (ANI)

