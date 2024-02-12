Left Menu

Uddhav Thackeray Urges Centre to Refund 50% of Maharashtra's Tax Payment

Shiv Sena UBT president Uddhav Thackeray has said the Centre should return 50 per cent of the funds collected from Maharashtra as taxes for the development of the state.Speaking at a local event in Mumbai on Sunday, the former Maharashtra chief minister also referred to the recent protest rallies held in New Delhi by southern states like Karnataka and Kerala over similar demands.Thackeray claimed that when Maharashtra sends Re 1 to the Centre as tax, it gets back only seven paise Re 1 100 paise.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-02-2024 10:17 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 10:17 IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray has said the Centre should return 50 per cent of the funds collected from Maharashtra as taxes for the development of the state.

Speaking at a local event in Mumbai on Sunday, the former Maharashtra chief minister also referred to the recent protest rallies held in New Delhi by southern states like Karnataka and Kerala over similar demands.

Thackeray claimed that when Maharashtra sends Re 1 to the Centre as tax, it gets back only seven paise (Re 1= 100 paise). ''What happens to the remaining amount? What kind of revadis (freebies) you distribute?'' he asked.

''I am stating that when Maharashtra gives you Re 1, give us half of it back to develop the state. You are looting our state. When we (opposition INDIA bloc) come to power, I will assert on changing the current tax-sharing formula to increase Maharashtra's share,'' Thackeray said. The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader also took a dig at ''Modi ki Guarantee'' commitment of the central government, claiming Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assurance is based on taxes collected from states like Maharashtra.

On February 7, top Congress leaders from Karnataka led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah staged a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi against the Centre over ''injustice'' meted out to the state in devolution of taxes.

On February 8, leaders and lawmakers from the Left Democratic Front of Kerala, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, also staged at protest against the Union government in the national capital, with the CM accusing the Centre of not giving states their due share of taxes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

