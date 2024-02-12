Shazia Ilmi accuses Kejriwal of misusing Delhi govt funds for booking luxury hotel suites
BJP spokesperson Shazia Ilmi on Monday alleged that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal used Delhi government's funds to book presidential suites in hotels in other states. At a press conference, Ilmi alleged that Kejriwal stayed in the most expensive rooms in five-star hotels in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Punjab and Karnataka.
''Presidential, Maharaja, Imperial suites, which cost around Rs 2-3 lakh per night, were booked for Delhi chief minister,'' she claimed. ''In Punjab, they have the AAP government, so they can stay in the state guest house but he (Kejriwal) stayed in five-star hotels,'' she added.
The BJP leader claimed that on an average, around Rs. 1.5 crore is spent in 50 days for the chief minister's stay arrangements in hotels, adding, ''This is the money that belongs to the people of Delhi.'' Commenting on Congress' announcement that its Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will be cut short in Uttar Pradesh in view of board exams, Ilmi said, ''If you talk about Nyay Yatra, how impactful has it been? Even the Congress' allies are leaving them one by one.''
