"Surprising Turn of Events in Bihar Assembly as 3 RJD MLAs Join Ruling NDA; Tejashwi Raises Point of Order"
PTI | Patna | Updated: 12-02-2024 13:42 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 13:28 IST
The Rashtriya Janata Dal, which has lost power in Bihar, on Monday received a jolt inside the Bihar assembly where at least three of its members sat on the ruling party benches.
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav raised a point of order, taking objection to party MLAs Chetan Anand, Neelam Devi and Prahlad Yadav sitting among members of the ruling NDA, ahead of voting on a no-confidence motion against Speaker Awadh Bihari Chaudhary.
However, no ruling was given on the point of order by Deputy Speaker Maheshwar Hazari, who was in the Chair.
