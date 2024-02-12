Left Menu

Kejriwal and Mann join prayer service at Ram temple

PTI | Ayodhya | Updated: 12-02-2024 15:52 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 15:50 IST
Arvind Kejriwal Image Credit: Flickr
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann will attend a special prayer service at the Ram temple here on Monday, a senior AAP leader said.

Both the chief ministers arrived in the city in the afternoon.

Though Kejriwal, who is the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), was invited for the January 22 Pran Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of the idol of Ram Lalla at the newly built temple, he had said he wanted to visit the it later with his family.

Talking to PTI, Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) state president Sabhajeet Singh said that both the AAP leaders will attend a special prayer service at the temple.

