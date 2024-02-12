Left Menu

Nitish Accuses RJD of Engaging in Corrupt Practices During Bihar's Previous Government

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday alleged that the RJD indulged in corrupt practices during the partys rule in Bihar, and the new NDA-led government will initiate a probe into it. Kumar, taking part in the confidence motion moved by his JDU in the state assembly, also claimed that during RJDs tenure, several communal riots took place in Bihar.There was no law and order.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 12-02-2024 16:16 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 16:10 IST
Nitish Accuses RJD of Engaging in Corrupt Practices During Bihar's Previous Government
Nitish Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday alleged that the RJD indulged in corrupt practices during the party’s rule in Bihar, and the new NDA-led government will initiate a probe into it. Kumar, taking part in the confidence motion moved by his JD(U) in the state assembly, also claimed that during RJD's tenure, several communal riots took place in Bihar.

''There was no law and order. The RJD indulged in corrupt practices during its rule (before 2005)... I will get these probed,” he said.

Kumar had recently dumped the ‘Mahagathbandhan’, of which the RJD was a key constituent, and returned to the NDA fold to form the government with support of the BJP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Frenzy

Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Fre...

 Indonesia
2
New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

 Australia
3
"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors Enter the Fray!"

"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors ...

 Indonesia
4
Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag behind.

Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag ...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024