"It is central government's failure": AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on farmers protest

Amid the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march to the National capital, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday called it a Modi government's failure and said that the Prime Minister should listen to the demands of farmers as it will only benefit him in the upcoming elections. Owaisi told ANI that a strange atmosphere has been created by the government.

"It is the Modi government's failure. They should have fulfilled farmers' demand for a legal guarantee for MSP. Another demand is the implementation of the Swaminathan Committee formula. Why is the government wasting time? You are stopping them as if the military from a neighbouring country is coming in. You are blocking the roads. They have created a strange atmosphere. Their demands should be immediately accepted by the Prime Minister of the country. Elections are approaching, he will get the benefit," he said. Meanwhile, scenes of chaos filled the Shambhu border as the police tried to stop the protestors from entering the national capital. Visuals from the border showed farmers running towards nearby farmland on the sides of the road as police fired tear gas and water cannons to disperse the protestors.

Concrete slabs, iron nails, barricades, barbed wires, police and paramilitary personnel were deployed by the police at several parts of the border. The farmers have put forth 12 demands before the central government for which they're marching to Delhi. The protest this time has been called by Sanyukt Kisan Morcha and Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee led by farmer union leaders Jagjeet Singh Dallewal and Sarwan Singh Pandher.

Further, responding to the murder of Bihar AIMIM secretary and district president Abdul Salam alias Aslam Mukhiya in Gopalganj, Asaduddin Owaisi said that in Nitish Kumar's governance, there is no control over law and order. "After Nitish Kumar became the Chief Minister of Bihar once again, he presented a gift. A senior leader of our party Abdul Salam has been murdered in Gopalganj. In Siwan too, a senior leader of our party was murdered two months back. It seems that in Nitish Kumar's governance, there is no control over law and order. Unfortunately, no action has been taken by the government so far in the matter. The responsibility lies with the government,'' he said. (ANI)

