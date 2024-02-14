Left Menu

"Husband, son arrested under pressure from top officials.." says JD(U) MLA Bima Bharti

Janata Dal (United) MLA Bima Bharti has alleged that her son and husband were arrested by the police in connection with an Arms Act case, as officers were under pressure from the top management.

Janata Dal (United) MLA Bima Bharti has alleged that her son and husband were arrested by the police in connection with an Arms Act case, as officers were under pressure from the top officials in the state government. While talking to the media on Wednesday, MLA Bima Bharti expressed her loss of trust in the MLAs.

"My son and husband were jailed...They (officers) said that there was pressure from the top to put them in jail. What do they want to prove? The ruling government's MLAs are being harassed...I appeal to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over this...We are with the party (JDU) but the party has lost trust in its MLAs, that is why this is happening..." MLA Bima Bharti said. A total of nine people, including Bima Bharti's husband, Awadhesh Mandal, and their son, were arrested by the police in connection with an Arms Act case.

MLA Bima Bharti has alleged that she was coming to Patna by car with her daughter on Sunday evening. Behind her, her husband and son Gopal Mandal and Rajkumar respectively were travelling in another vehicle to attend the floor test which was held on Monday. Meanwhile, the police arrested the husband and son. The MLA has alleged that the government put pressure on the police to make the arrest. Bima Bharti is an MLA from the Rupauli assembly seat of Bihar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

