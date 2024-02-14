7 BJP Rajya Sabha candidates file nomination from UP

Seven BJP candidates on Wednesday filed their nomination papers here in presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

Those who filed the nomination papers included former Union Minister R P N Singh, former MP Chaudhary Tejveer Singh, state party general secretary Amarpal Maurya, former state minister Sangeeta Balwant, party spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi, former MLA Sadhna Singh and former Agra mayor Naveen Jain.

Besides the chief minister, BJP state BJP president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak and BJP UP Lok Sabha in-charge Baijyant Panda were also present on the occasion.

Four of these seven Rajya Sabha candidates belong to backward castes, a reflection of the BJP seeking to reach out to various communities ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

While R P N Singh belongs to Sainthwar-Kurmi, Chaudhary Tejveer Singh is a Jat, Maurya is Kori and Balwant is from Bind community.

Trivedi, Sadhna Singh and Jain belong to Brahmin, Kshatriya and Jain communities respectively.

Before filing nominations, Sangeeta Balwant said the BJP works to achieve the target of 'antyoday' (welfare of the downtrodden) and for the country, and that she will work with the party to accomplish the mission.

Tezveer Singh said, ''We will win the Lok Sabha polls hands down and get over 400 seats. I will strengthen the party and will follow whatever task I will be assigned by the party,'' he added.

Jain said the BJP gives chance to common party workers like him.

''I had requested for a Lok Sabha ticket but have been sent to Rajya Sabha. I am grateful to the party leadership,'' he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said the party candidates are a bouquet of ''social equations''. In the coming LS polls, the party will win all 80 seats in the state, he claimed.

''In UP, Samajwadi Party will be finished and the state will be Congress-mukt (free),'' he said in his address at party office here.

Adityanath also congratulated all the candidates.

Among the candidates, 59-year-old R P N Singh, who left the Congress to join the BJP before the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, belongs to the Sainthwar Royal family of Kushinagar and is considered a key leader of his community in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

In 2009, he was elected to the Lok Sabha from Kushinagar and served as the Union minister of state for road transport and highways from 2009 to 2011. He was the Union minister of state for home in the then Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government till October 2012.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, he lost to the BJP candidate in Kushinagar. He was also elected to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly from Padrauna in 1996, 2002 and 2007.

The BJP has renominated its national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi from the state. Trivedi was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh in October 2019.

The party's state general secretary Amarpal Maurya is considered a prominent leader from the Kori community.

Maurya, who has been long associated with the organisation, is considered close to Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

Chaudhary Tejveer Singh, who comes from the Jat community, is a former MP from Mathura and is currently active in the cooperative movement.

He was elected to the Lok Sabha from Mathura in 1996, 1997 and 1998.

Sangeeta Balwant was the minister of state for cooperation in the first Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh. In the 2022 assembly elections, she was defeated from the Ghazipur Sadar seat by 1,600 votes.

Sadhna Singh is a former MLA from Chandauli district.

Naveen Jain is a former mayor of Agra Municipal Corporation.

The Rajya Sabha elections are scheduled to be held on February 27 and the last date of nomination is February 15.

In the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly, the BJP has 252 members, the SP has 108 and the Congress has two. The SP and the Congress are opposition parties in the state and also partners in the INDIA bloc, an alliance of parties to take on the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls.

BJP allies Apna Dal (Sonelal) has 13 members while the Nishad Party has six in the House. RLD has nine members, SBSP has six, Jansatta Dal Loktantrik has two and BSP has one. Four seats are vacant.

A candidate needs 37 first preference votes to secure a seat in the Rajya Sabha.

Three SP candidates Alok Ranjan, Jaya Bachchan and Ramji Lal Suman had filed nominations yesterday.

