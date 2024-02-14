President offers prayers at Rajasthan's Mehandipur Balaji Temple
President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday offered prayers at the Mehandipur Balaji Temple in the Dausa district of Rajasthan.She was in the temple for around an hour and attended an aarti. Elaborate security arrangements were put in place for the presidents visit. The president arrived here Tuesday evening and stayed at the Raj Bhavan.
President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday offered prayers at the Mehandipur Balaji Temple in the Dausa district of Rajasthan.
She was in the temple for around an hour and attended an aarti. Elaborate security arrangements were put in place for the president's visit. Later in the day, she will be visiting the Beneshwar Dham Temple in Dungarpur and attend a Lakhpati Didi congregation at a nearby venue around 3.40 pm. The president arrived here Tuesday evening and stayed at the Raj Bhavan.
