Grandson of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri quits Congress party

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-02-2024 13:54 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 13:45 IST
Lal Bahadur Shastri Image Credit: Twitter (@airnewsalerts)
  • Country:
  • India

Vibhakar Shastri, grandson of former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, resigned from the Congress on Wednesday.

In a post on X, Shastri said, ''Hon'ble Congress President Shri Kharge ji! Respected Sir, I hereby tender my resignation from the primary membership of Indian National Congress, Regards, Vibhakar Shastri.'' Shastri, who is the grandson of former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri and son of Hari Krishna Shastri, has unsuccessfully contested Lok Sabha polls in the past.

The Congress has witnessed a series of exits in the last few years with the likes of Ashok Chavan, Milind Deora, Baba Siddiqui, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jitin Prasad, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Sushmita Dev, RPN Singh, Jaiveer Shergill, among other, joining other parties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

