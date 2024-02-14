Camp of Indonesia's Ganjar says it has received reports of 'massive fraud' in election

Indonesian presidential candidate Ganjar Pranowo's team has received reports of "structural, systematic and massive fraud" during Wednesday's presidential election, a spokesperson said. Ganjar's campaign chief Arsjad Rasjid said the team was investigating the reports.

He spoke after quick counts of votes from a sample of polling stations showed Prabowo Subianto was on track to win the presidency in a single round.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)