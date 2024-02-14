Camp of Indonesia's Ganjar says it has received reports of 'massive fraud' in election
Indonesian presidential candidate Ganjar Pranowo's team has received reports of "structural, systematic and massive fraud" during Wednesday's presidential election, a spokesperson said. Ganjar's campaign chief Arsjad Rasjid said the team was investigating the reports.
He spoke after quick counts of votes from a sample of polling stations showed Prabowo Subianto was on track to win the presidency in a single round.
