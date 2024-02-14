Left Menu

Kremlin says possible U.S. prisoner swap can only be done 'in silence'

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday that he had spoken to Whelan in a rare phone call.

Reuters | Updated: 14-02-2024 15:34 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 15:34 IST
Kremlin says possible U.S. prisoner swap can only be done 'in silence'

The Kremlin, asked on Wednesday about a possible prisoner exchange with the United States, restated its position that such cases can only be resolved "in silence", meaning that it will not comment on the state of negotiations.

The United States is seeking the release of former Marine Paul Whelan and reporter Evan Gershkovich, both held in Russian prisons on spy charges they deny. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday that he had spoken to Whelan in a rare phone call. Asked if an exchange was being prepared, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "I want to recall the words of President (Vladimir) Putin in his recent interview that these matters love silence, and they can only be resolved in silence.

"Therefore, in our interests, in the interests of the American side, in the interests of those involved, it is better that this is all decided in silence." Putin suggested in an interview with U.S. journalist Tucker Carlson last week that in return for Gershkovich, Moscow wanted Germany to free Vadim Krasikov, who was convicted of the 2019 murder of a Chechen dissident in Berlin. (Writing by Felix Light; Editing by Mark Trevelyan/Guy Faulconbridge)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia goes to polls tomorrow as it seeks to enter new phase amid concerns

Indonesia goes to polls tomorrow as it seeks to enter new phase amid concern...

 Indonesia
2
Cong govt has turned Karnataka into "goonda rajya", alleges BJP as sparks fly in Assembly

Cong govt has turned Karnataka into "goonda rajya", alleges BJP as sparks fl...

 India
3
BRIEF-Tesla Raises Price Of Model Y Vehicles In Germany - Website

BRIEF-Tesla Raises Price Of Model Y Vehicles In Germany - Website

 Global
4
Samsung completes Open RAN conformance and interoperability testing with Verizon

Samsung completes Open RAN conformance and interoperability testing with Ver...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024