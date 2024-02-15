Left Menu

"Why is Delhi like a war zone?": Tamil Nadu CM Stalin criticises Centre's handling of farmers' protest

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin on Thursday criticised the central government regarding the high-level security arrangements in Delhi to resist the Punjab farmers' protest.

ANI | Updated: 15-02-2024 11:21 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 11:21 IST
"Why is Delhi like a war zone?": Tamil Nadu CM Stalin criticises Centre's handling of farmers' protest
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin on Thursday criticised the central government regarding the high-level security arrangements in Delhi to resist the Punjab farmers' protest. CM Stalin launched the attack against the Centre in a letter addressed to the DMK cadres regarding the 'Urimaigalai Meetka Stalinin Kural' (Stalin voice to recover the rights) campaign which is scheduled from February 16 to 18 across 40 constituencies.

"Why this much arrangement of security in Delhi like a warzone? To silence the protest of our nation's farmers Union BJP Government has created a situation worse than a warzone," CM Stalin stated in the letter. "After strong protests from farmers for more than 1 year BJP withdrew three farm laws. But they didn't announce schemes for the welfare of the well-being of farmers. They didn't withdraw the case against farmers. The government is doing atrocities by deploying the Police Force with weapons, roads were filled with barbed wire, jersey barriers and iron nails. Who is the terrorist here...Farmers? Government?," Stalin said.

In the letter, Stalin also slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) for their policies, saying that they were against "people's welfare". "When the BJP introduced the three farm laws, DMK opposed that but AIADMK supported that and even AIADMK supports CAA. AIADMK was an accomplice in all BJP's sins to Tamil Nadu. Cadres you have to expose these two parties to the people," he added.

The 'Delhi Chalo' march of the farmers from Punjab against the central government entered the third day on Thursday. A meeting of the farmer unions and the central government is scheduled today at 5 pm to discuss the issues.

The farmers have put forth 12 demands before the central government for which they're marching to Delhi. The protest this time has been called by Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (non-political) and Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee led by farmer union leaders Jagjeet Singh Dallewal and Sarwan Singh Pandher. According to the protesting farmers, the Centre promised them better crop prices, after which they ended the 2021 protest. They are demanding to enact a law guaranteeing a minimum support price (MSP) for all crops, in line with the Swaminathan Commission report.

They are also demanding a complete debt waiver and a scheme to provide pensions to farmers and farm labourers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesian defence chief linked to past rights abuses claims victory in presidential election

Indonesian defence chief linked to past rights abuses claims victory in pres...

 Indonesia
2
London stocks rise on softer inflation data

London stocks rise on softer inflation data

 Global
3
South Korea's Yoon delays trip to Germany, Denmark ahead of election

South Korea's Yoon delays trip to Germany, Denmark ahead of election

 South Korea
4
Health News Roundup: FDA warns online vendors selling misbranded weight-loss, diabetes drugs; US CDC plans to drop five-day COVID isolation guidelines - Washington Post and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns online vendors selling misbranded weight-loss...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024