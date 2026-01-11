Left Menu

BJP's Push for a Corruption-Free Tamil Nadu: Nitin Nabin's Rallying Cry

BJP's national working president Nitin Nabin criticized the DMK government for administrative failures, stating the BJP is committed to promoting Prime Minister Modi's vision of a corruption-free and prosperous Tamil Nadu. During his visit, he also offered prayers at local temples, expressing hope for progress and prosperity.

During a recent visit to Tamil Nadu, BJP national working president Nitin Nabin criticized the current DMK government, alleging widespread administrative failures. He asserted that the BJP is determined to advance Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a corruption-free and prosperous Tamil Nadu.

Nabin's visit included meetings with dedicated BJP karyakartas, who he said are committed to taking Modi's vision to every household and polling booth in the state. The BJP leader emphasized the party's intent to transform Tamil Nadu under the guidance of the National Democratic Alliance.

As part of his visit, Nitin Nabin offered prayers at the Perur Pateeswarar and Marudhamalai Murugan temples, highlighting the importance of heritage and spirituality. Accompanied by party figures such as BJP Tamil Nadu President Nainar Nagenthran, he expressed hopes for divine guidance in achieving national progress and prosperity.

