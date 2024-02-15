Poland and UK call on U.S. Congress to adopt Ukraine aid package
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 15-02-2024 15:00 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 15:00 IST
- Country:
- Poland
Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski called on Thursday during a joint press conference with British Foreign Secretary David Cameron for the U.S. Congress to adopt an aid package for Ukraine.
Donald Trump's opposition to a Senate-approved $95.34 billion military aid package for Ukraine and Israel means that it may never be voted on in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Israeli envoy recognises India as a beacon of tolerance amid rising global anti-Semitism
India mourns Holocaust victims, reaffirms its stand against terrorism amid Israel-Hamas war
Israeli military confirms channelling "large volumes of water" in suspected Hamas tunnels
Israel's National Security Minister threatens to topple govt over emerging hostage deal
Israel demands UNRWA be stripped of authority in Gaza over staff terror ties