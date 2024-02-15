Poland and UK call on U.S. Congress to adopt Ukraine aid package

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski called on Thursday during a joint press conference with British Foreign Secretary David Cameron for the U.S. Congress to adopt an aid package for Ukraine.

Donald Trump's opposition to a Senate-approved $95.34 billion military aid package for Ukraine and Israel means that it may never be voted on in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)