Mamata assures action against BJP's alleged attempts to incite trouble in Sandeshkhali

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday accused the BJP of fomenting trouble in restive Sandeshkhali and asserted that all necessary action has been taken to restore peace in the area.

While speaking in the assembly, Banerjee said that 17 people have been arrested in Sandeshkhali and no one involved in any wrongdoing will be spared.

Referring to the area which has been witnessing protests over alleged atrocities on locals by ruling TMC leaders, Banerjee said that she has never allowed and will never allow any injustice to anyone.

''We are looking into the Sandeshkhali situation; no one involved in any wrongdoing will be spared. I have sent the state women's commission there and formed a police team for Sandeshkhali,'' she said.

A ''sinister design is at play'' to foment trouble in the area and the state government has taken all necessary actions to control the situation, Banerjee said.

Protests persisted in Sandeshkhali for the seventh consecutive day on Wednesday, with a significant number of women taking to the streets, demanding the arrest of TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his followers.

The accusations against Shajahan Sheikh and his aides include forcefully capturing land and sexually harassing women.

''It has come to light how BJP workers have been brought and violence was instigated in a planned manner. The primary target was Shahjahan Sheikh and ED entered the area targeting him,'' Banerjee said.

''Following this, they ousted everyone from there and fabricated an adivasis versus minorities fight,'' claimed Banerjee, also the TMC supremo.

She said the region has been a ''vulnerable riot area'' and the BJP has been trying to pitch the minorities against the Adivasis.

''It is not new. The RSS has a base there. Riots took place there 7-8 years back. It is one of the most vulnerable riot spots,'' she said.

The chief minister said a police team is visiting people at their doorsteps to listen to their grievances.

''We will definitely address the issues that will be reported. But I need to know the matter to act on it, '' the chief minister said.

