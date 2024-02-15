TMC candidates Mamata Bala, Sagarika Ghose file nominations for Rajya Sabha elections

Trinamool Congress candidates Matua leader Mamata Bala Thakur and author Sagarika Ghose on Wednesday filed their nominations for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. Along with them, two other leaders from the party have been chosen for the Upper House.

The two TMC leaders filed their nominations in the West Bengal Assembly in Kolkata today. Mamata Bala Thakur is a former member of the Lok Sabha and holds an important significance in the Matua community.

Today is the last day for filing nomination papers for the RS polls. The Election Commission has scheduled the Rajya Sabha elections for 15 states, including Uttar Pradesh, for February 27.

Voting will take place from 9 am to 4 pm on this date, with the deadline for nominations set for February 15. The results of the elections will be announced on the same day, February 27.

The Election Commission announced the biennial Rajya Sabha polls for 56 seats, as the tenure of incumbents ends in April. Meanwhile, Women in Sandeshkhali have been agitating for the last few days over alleged atrocities committed against them by TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his aides. Majumdar sustained injuries during the police lathi-charge as a scuffle broke out between the police and party workers.

The leader of the opposition in the West Bengal Assembly and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, along with four legislators, were detained by the police at Rampur village en route to Sandeshkhali. The West Bengal government have reimposed section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in and around 500 metres of area in seven-gram panchayats, including Sandeshkhali.

Women protesters claimed that their neighbours were picked up from their homes late at night and made to do odd jobs. "They used to make us work forcefully, both men and women, at midnight. They used to pick us up from our homes and made us work forcefully, even if someone is not well," one of the women protesters said, speaking to ANI.

Another protester said, "Will we get our respect & dignity back? The State police will never take into custody Shahjahan, Shibu, Uttam, Ranju, Sanju and others."(ANI)

