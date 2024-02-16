Congress appeals to judiciary to "save" multi-party system, calls for massive agitation

Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday appealed to the judiciary to 'save' the multi-party system in the country in a bid to 'protect India's democracy'. The Congress chief came down heavily on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government after the alleged freezing of the grand old party's bank accounts by the Income Tax department.

"Power drunk Modi Govt has frozen the accounts of the country's largest Opposition party - the Indian National Congress - just before the Lok Sabha elections," Kharge said in a post on X. "This is a deep assault on India's Democracy! The UNCONSTITUTIONAL money collected by the BJP would be utilised by them for elections, but the money collected by us through CROWDFUNDING shall be sealed!" he added.

The Congress chief asserted that the party will take on the streets against the government's 'autocracy'. "That is why, I have said that there won't be any elections in the future. We appeal to the Judiciary to save the multi-party system in this country and protect India's Democracy," the Congress chief said.

"We will take to the streets and fight strongly against this autocracy !" he added. Former Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi also attacked the government saying that the Congress party would continue to fight against the BJP led government

"Don't be afraid Modi ji, Congress is not the name of power of money but of power of people. We have never bowed down before dictatorship, nor will we ever bow down. Every Congress worker will fight tooth and nail to protect India's democracy" Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X. In a press conference earlier in the day, Congress general secretary Ajay Maken claimed that the party's accounts have been frozen by the Income Tax department and called it the "freeze of democracy"."I have very disturbing news to share with all of you. The accounts of the Congress party have been frozen and also those of the Youth Congress have been frozen."

"In total, a demand of Rs 210 crore rupees have been raised by the Income Tax department on some flimsical grounds and that too a case relating to income tax returns of 2018-19 and it is not only the accounts of the Congress party which is frozen but the democracy in a way in the country has been frozen," he added. "When the principal opposition parties accounts have been frozen just two weeks before the announcement of the national elections. Do you think democracy is alive in our country? Don't you think that it is going towards just a one-party system where only one party is allowed to exist and the rest are not?" Maken remarked.

Maken called for a massive all-India agitation against on the issue vowing to "free democracy again". "I'm very sorry to say that democracy does not exist anymore in our country. It is just one-party rule, one-party democracy in our country," Maken said.

"Congress party is going onto the streets now, and we are going to plan a massive all-India agitation on this issue and we are going to free our democracy again," he added. (ANI)

