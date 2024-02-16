Left Menu

PM Modi highlights the shift as Congress leaders now embrace 'Jai Siya Ram' after dubbing Lord Ram imaginary

PTI | Rewari | Updated: 16-02-2024 15:26 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 15:23 IST
PM Modi highlights the shift as Congress leaders now embrace 'Jai Siya Ram' after dubbing Lord Ram imaginary
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo Credit - Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flayed the Congress on Friday over its stand on the Ram temple in Ayodhya, saying those who used to call Lord Ram imaginary and did not want a temple to be constructed are also chanting 'Jai Siya Ram' now.

Addressing a public gathering after he laid the foundation of an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and inaugurated several projects in Rewari in Haryana, he said India has touched new heights in the world today and that it has been possible because of people's blessings.

Referring to his visit to the UAE and Qatar this week, he said the respect that India now gets from every corner is not of Modi alone, but of every Indian.

Targeting the opposition Congress, Modi said those who used to call Lord Ram imaginary and did not want a temple to be built in Ayodhya are also chanting 'Jai Siya Ram' now.

For decades, the Congress had created obstacles in the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, which accorded special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. He said he had given a guarantee and fulfilled it by scrapping Article 370.

Modi said his first event after the BJP declared him as its prime ministerial candidate in the run-up to the 2014 general elections was in Rewari in September 2013.

''As prime ministerial candidate, I had given some guarantees.'' The country wanted a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya and it has been fulfilled, he said.

Modi said people are now saying that since he has come to Rewari again, the BJP-led NDA will win more than 400 seats this time -- 'Abki Baar NDA Sarkar 400 Paar' -- with people's blessings.

Seats are important in a democracy, ''but for me people's blessings are the biggest asset'', he added. The Lok Sabha polls are due in April-May.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto claims victory in presidential polls while official voting underway

Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto claims victory in presidential polls while offic...

 Indonesia
2
Arrest Made in Counterfeit Operation Targeting Prominent Fashion Label

Arrest Made in Counterfeit Operation Targeting Prominent Fashion Label

 India
3
Imran Khan's party faces setback as three independent provincial assembly members defect to opponents in Punjab

Imran Khan's party faces setback as three independent provincial assembly me...

 Pakistan
4
FEATURE-Children most at risk as measles cases soar from Ethiopia to Yemen

FEATURE-Children most at risk as measles cases soar from Ethiopia to Yemen

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024