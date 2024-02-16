Delhi CM Kejriwal to seek vote of confidence in Assembly on Friday

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he will seek vote of confidence in the Assembly on Friday.

The announcement came days after he alleged that the BJP tried to poach AAP MLAs and topple his government.

''I will bring the vote of confidence in Delhi Assembly today,'' Kejriwal said in a post on X in Hindi. However, he did not specify the reason behind the move.

