Left Menu

Delhi CM Kejriwal to seek vote of confidence in Assembly on Friday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2024 16:12 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 16:06 IST
Delhi CM Kejriwal to seek vote of confidence in Assembly on Friday
Arvind Kejriwal Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he will seek vote of confidence in the Assembly on Friday.

The announcement came days after he alleged that the BJP tried to poach AAP MLAs and topple his government.

''I will bring the vote of confidence in Delhi Assembly today,'' Kejriwal said in a post on X in Hindi. However, he did not specify the reason behind the move.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto claims victory in presidential polls while official voting underway

Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto claims victory in presidential polls while offic...

 Indonesia
2
Arrest Made in Counterfeit Operation Targeting Prominent Fashion Label

Arrest Made in Counterfeit Operation Targeting Prominent Fashion Label

 India
3
Imran Khan's party faces setback as three independent provincial assembly members defect to opponents in Punjab

Imran Khan's party faces setback as three independent provincial assembly me...

 Pakistan
4
FEATURE-Children most at risk as measles cases soar from Ethiopia to Yemen

FEATURE-Children most at risk as measles cases soar from Ethiopia to Yemen

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024