'Sandeshkhali: Cong & BJP teams, including union ministers, stopped from'

The turmoil in Sandeshkhali, where protests have been continuing over alleged TMC-led atrocities against villagers, kept West Bengal's political cauldron on the boil on Friday with police blocking visits by Congress and BJP teams, including Union ministers, to the restive region citing prohibitory orders.

The BJP and Congress, allies with the TMC in the anti-BJP opposition bloc INDIA at the national level, criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for what they termed as fostering a ''lawless situation'' and attempting to ''communalise the issue''.

Earlier in the day, a delegation from the BJP, led by Union Ministers Pratima Bhoumik and Annapurna Devi, was intercepted by the police at Rampur village on their route to the Sandeshkhali block.

This prompted a sharp reaction from the delegation, who accused the TMC of instigating lawlessness. Subsequently, they met West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose to address the situation.

Later, a similar fate befell a Congress team led by state president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. After a confrontation with police, Chowdhury accused Banerjee of politicising and communalising the issue.

''The BJP central team was stopped by police from visiting unrest-hit Sandeshkhali. Police are citing prohibitory orders. We said only four of us would go, but we were not permitted,'' said Union Minister Annapurna Devi, the convenor of the team.

After being stopped at Rampur village, the six-member delegation of the saffron party began a sit-in.

Bhoumik, the Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, alleged that police were ''trying to protect the culprits'' and criticised their handling of the situation.

''We are Union ministers and MPs, and there are certain protocols. The state police and the administration are not bothered about those protocols. Had police shown similar promptness in arresting Shahjahan Sheikh, the situation would have been different,'' Annapurna Devi said, echoing Bhoumik.

The BJP's fact-finding team was prevented from visiting Sandeshkhali under Section 144, leading them to propose sending only two women representatives to the area. However, this request was also denied.

''Are we criminals that we have been stopped from entering the area?'' BJP state general secretary Agnimitra Paul said.

BJP president J P Nadda had constituted a six-member committee of party MPs to investigate the situation in Sandeshkhali, where women have been protesting alleged atrocities by local TMC leaders.

The central team, which included Bhoumik, Annapurna Devi, Sunita Duggal, Kavita Patidar, Sangeeta Yadav, and Brij Lal, later met Governor CV Ananda Bose in Kolkata to address the ongoing issues in Sandeshkhali.

Bengal Congress chief Chowdhury questioned the rationale behind denying access to opposition parties, stating, ''Why are opposition parties being prevented from entering Sandeshkhali? What is the state government trying to hide? Why are they trying to politicise it?'' His criticism came amidst Banerjee's allegations implicating the saffron camp in inciting unrest in the area. Responding to Banerjee's claim that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has a presence in Sandeshkhali, Chowdhury questioned the relevance of the RSS in the ongoing disturbances.

''What connection does the RSS have with the disturbances in Sandeshkhali? Are Uttam Sardar or Shibu Hazra, Hindus or Muslims?'' he queried.

Speaking on the BJP's delegation being stopped, the ruling TMC accused the saffron party of trying to ''vitiate the atmosphere of the state''.

''Police did the right thing by stopping the BJP delegation. It intends to vitiate the atmosphere of the state. When the administration is doing everything to restore peace, the BJP is trying to disturb that for political gains,'' TMC leader Santanu Sen said.

He also hit out at Chowdhury and dubbed the ''Bengal Congress as the B-team of the BJP.'' A large number of women in Sandeshkhali accused Trinamool Congress strongman Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters of ''land-grab and sexually assaulting'' them under coercion.

Shajahan has been absconding after a mob, allegedly affiliated with him, attacked Enforcement Directorate officials who had gone to search his premises in connection with a ration scam on January 5.

