Navalny paid with his life for opposing Russia's system of oppression - French for min
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 16-02-2024 17:28 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 17:28 IST
- Country:
- France
Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has paid with his life for his 'resistance to a system of oppression', French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne said on Friday in comments on the death of the famous Russian political activist.
The prison service of the Yamalo-Nenets region earlier confirmed Navalny's death.
"His death in a penal colony reminds us of the reality of Vladimir Putin's regime", said Sejourne.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russian bomb damages hospital, prompts evacuation in northeastern Ukraine -officials
Thailand deports dissident Russian rock band to Israel
ANALYSIS-Russian oil flows through Red Sea still face lower risks
U.S. investor Calvey has not pleaded guilty to Russian embezzlement charge -Ifax cites lawyer
North Korean delegation to visit Moscow, Russian lawmaker says