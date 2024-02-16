Navalny paid with his life for opposing Russia's system of oppression - French for min

Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has paid with his life for his 'resistance to a system of oppression', French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne said on Friday in comments on the death of the famous Russian political activist.

The prison service of the Yamalo-Nenets region earlier confirmed Navalny's death.

"His death in a penal colony reminds us of the reality of Vladimir Putin's regime", said Sejourne.

