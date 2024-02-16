Russian anti-war politician Nadezhdin praises Navalny, hopes death reports untrue
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-02-2024 18:00 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 18:00 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russian anti-war politician Boris Nadezhdin wrote in his channel on the Telegram messaging app on Friday that he was praying that information about the death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny would prove untrue.
"Navalny is one of the most talented and courageous people in Russia," Nadezhdin wrote.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Nadezhdin
- Russia
- Telegram
- Alexei Navalny
- Russian
- Nadezhdin
- Navalny
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russian bomb damages hospital, prompts evacuation in northeastern Ukraine -officials
Ukraine, Russia complete prisoner exchange amid mystery surrounding downed plane
Thailand deports dissident Russian rock band to Israel
ANALYSIS-Russian oil flows through Red Sea still face lower risks
Telegram adds one-time voice and video messages, upgraded search and more features