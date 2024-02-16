Left Menu

Russian anti-war politician Nadezhdin praises Navalny, hopes death reports untrue

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-02-2024 18:00 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 18:00 IST
Russian anti-war politician Boris Nadezhdin wrote in his channel on the Telegram messaging app on Friday that he was praying that information about the death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny would prove untrue.

"Navalny is one of the most talented and courageous people in Russia," Nadezhdin wrote.

