Left Menu

Union Minister lays foundation for Tribal Freedom Fighters' museum in Hyderabad

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-02-2024 18:08 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 18:08 IST
Union Minister lays foundation for Tribal Freedom Fighters' museum in Hyderabad
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad, Feb 16 (PTI): Union Tourism Minister and BJP Telangana unit President G Kishan Reddy on Friday laid the foundation stone for the construction of Ramji Gond Memorial Tribal Freedom Fighters Museum here.

''We are laying the foundation stone for this museum which is named after Ramji Gond, who fought against the Nizam and Razakars to safeguard the self-respect of tribals in Telangana,'' Kishan Reddy said.

Reddy claimed that the Centre is sincerely working for the welfare of, and to safeguard the culture and traditions of tribal people.

He said it is a matter of pride for tribal people that a museum in the state capital named after Ramji Gond has been established.

Ramji Gond was a revolutionary leader who fought against the tyrannical rule of the British in Nirmal, a district headquarter town in Telangana, he said. ''This museum promises to be a beacon, showcasing the sacrifices and struggles of countless tribal heroes who fought for our independence," Reddy said on social media platform X on Thursday.

The tribal museum will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 35 crore.

Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda delivered a video message on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto claims victory in presidential polls while official voting underway

Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto claims victory in presidential polls while offic...

 Indonesia
2
Arrest Made in Counterfeit Operation Targeting Prominent Fashion Label

Arrest Made in Counterfeit Operation Targeting Prominent Fashion Label

 India
3
Imran Khan's party faces setback as three independent provincial assembly members defect to opponents in Punjab

Imran Khan's party faces setback as three independent provincial assembly me...

 Pakistan
4
FEATURE-Children most at risk as measles cases soar from Ethiopia to Yemen

FEATURE-Children most at risk as measles cases soar from Ethiopia to Yemen

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024