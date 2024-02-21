"People will vote for us in Lok Sabha polls": SP leader Dimple Yadav after seat sharing arrangement in UP

Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav on Tuesday congratulated the Congress and the Samajwadi Party on the confirmation of seat sharing in Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, and excluded confidence in winning the polls. The SP leader said that the party was in support of the alliance from the beginning.

From the start itself, the Samajwadi Party wanted the alliance, there was a little bit of delay because BJP is in front of us. I want to congratulate the Samajwadi Party and Congress as the alliance has reached its destination. Its results will be very good and people will support us. In the coming election, people will vote for us," Dimple Yadav told ANI. Alleging that the central government and the current state government in UP have ruined the lives of women, youth, farmers and soldiers, the SP leader said that people in the state people are angry and disappointed.

"There was talk of four pillars in the country; women, youth, farmers and soldiers. But no one is happy. All of them are angry and disappointed. Earlier the children of the farmers used to join the army, and the economy was good, but the Central Government for 10 years and the Government of Uttar Pradesh for about 7 years ruined them all," she said. When asked about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remark that he spotted youths passed out drunk on the streets of Varanasi and elsewhere in Uttar Pradesh during his ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', the Samajwadi Party leader said, "The youths are unemployed, they have no work, they are desperate, their hopes are gradually decreasing, and the government is not able to provide jobs."

"Some of them got jobs in the police department but that too became a subject of investigation after the paper leak incidents. The government has badly shaken both the pillars of the country, the farmers and the soldiers," she added. Earlier, in a veiled swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who represents Varanasi in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday claimed that during his visit to the temple town as a part of the ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay yatra, he saw people lying drunk on roads.

Addressing the public in Amethi, Wayanad MP said the youths of Uttar Pradesh were on a 'trip' after boozing by night. "I went to Varanasi and I saw people lying on roads drunk. The youths of Uttar Pradesh are on a trip after consuming liquor at night. On the other hand, there is the Ram Mandir which is only visited by the likes of PM Modi, Ambani and Adani. You will see all our billionaires there but not a single person from a backward class or the Dalit community," Rahul said.

Meanwhile, party chief Akhilesh Yadav confirmed an alliance with the Congress, assuring that details would be revealed soon. He stated that there was no conflict between the two parties, emphasizing that all would be clarified in due course. In Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party will contest elections on 63 seats and Congress on 17 seats.

"All is well that ends well. Yes, there will be an alliance. There is no conflict. Everything will be out and clear soon," Yadav stated while speaking to reporters on Wednesday. The Samajwadi Party and the Congress are partners in the INDIA bloc. The success of the seat-sharing talks between the two is crucial, especially after the failure of such talks with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who has decided to contest in her state alone. (ANI)

